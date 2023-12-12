Oxen (OXEN) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $7,489.93 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,266.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00174412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.00558571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.66 or 0.00413187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00116946 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,866,870 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.