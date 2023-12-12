Velas 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $36.23 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00091905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004076 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,532,763,129 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

