NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.32 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $305.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00005620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00091905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004076 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.2816318 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $256,681,171.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

