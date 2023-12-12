16,400 Shares in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECAT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,372,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,486,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,489,757.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,513,741 shares of company stock valued at $67,846,905 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

