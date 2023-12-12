PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,947,707 shares during the period. PG&E makes up about 1.0% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of PG&E worth $42,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PG&E by 165.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 329.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 822,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 630,845 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,250,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

