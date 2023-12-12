VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,896 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,169,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $684,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,097,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,784,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,821,754. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.