PointState Capital LP Makes New $30.19 Million Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 222,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,000. Hess makes up approximately 0.7% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Hess Stock Performance

HES traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.56. 449,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,316. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average is $146.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

