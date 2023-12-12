Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 100,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,054. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

