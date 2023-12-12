PointState Capital LP Increases Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 134,526 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 5.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.60. 542,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

