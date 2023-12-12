Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $5.68 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

NOW stock opened at $707.09 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $708.87. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $613.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

