Private Capital Management LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after buying an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after acquiring an additional 852,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 169,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

