Private Capital Management LLC Invests $451,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.54 and its 200 day moving average is $445.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

