PointState Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 1.05% of Vista Energy worth $23,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,386,000 after purchasing an additional 328,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vista Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,928,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 419,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vista Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 114,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 61,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

VIST stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 84,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,980. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $289.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.