Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

MMC stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.18. 199,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $201.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.