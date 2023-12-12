PointState Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

PointState Capital LP trimmed its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 166,616 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

