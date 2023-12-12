BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455,490 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.61% of BWX Technologies worth $39,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 77,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,719. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.