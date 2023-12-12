1,234,636 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,234,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,749,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.7% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. 3,122,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.