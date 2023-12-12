Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,986,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 11.2 %

ORCL stock traded down $12.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.25. 21,421,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,807,221. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $280.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

