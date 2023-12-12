Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 1.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,509,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,507,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. 114,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 493.55%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.