Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. 53,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,952. The company has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

