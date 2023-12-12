Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.00. The stock had a trading volume of 570,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.44.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.