Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $2.34 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 1.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ventas by 1,012.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after purchasing an additional 970,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Ventas Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE VTR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.61. 259,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,696.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

