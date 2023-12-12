Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,255. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

