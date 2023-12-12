Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 124 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE DEO traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.64. The stock had a trading volume of 162,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,357. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
