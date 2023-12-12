Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 121,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,501. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

