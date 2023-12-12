Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

VNQ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $83.89. 1,187,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

