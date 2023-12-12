Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires Shares of 2,100 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Chart Industries stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.61. The stock had a trading volume of 207,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,974. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -83.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

