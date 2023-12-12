Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 887 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.41.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 195,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,708. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

