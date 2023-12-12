Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 121,466 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,466 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for approximately 12.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 4.71% of Elastic worth $294,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

ESTC traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.91. 322,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,393. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

