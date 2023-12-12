Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 125 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.76. 327,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average of $209.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,465. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

