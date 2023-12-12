Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of TSE MAL traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.72. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of C$6.76 and a 12-month high of C$10.00. The firm has a market cap of C$423.87 million, a P/E ratio of -38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of C$213.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.6640827 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

