Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $79.64 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 144.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Chegg makes up 3.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 7.78% of Chegg worth $79,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,683,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 932,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,098 shares of company stock worth $191,493. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. 321,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,775. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

