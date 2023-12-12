Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.130-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.930-4.950 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZM opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.84.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $923,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $923,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $141,858.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,305.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,916. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 60,167 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

