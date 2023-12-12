Sapphire Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,384.70 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $4,384.70 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,187.25 or 0.05314092 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00091605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,575,294,016 coins and its circulating supply is 1,554,050,993 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

"

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

