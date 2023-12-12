Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $601.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

