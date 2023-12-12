Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLCP stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $23.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) by 8,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

