Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 602,423 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,571,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602,423 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Analog Devices worth $1,085,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.37. 633,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,714. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.76. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

