Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $14.01 Million Stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Sylebra Capital Ltd cut its holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,556,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,996 shares during the period. ReNew Energy Global accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.69% of ReNew Energy Global worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Trading Down 1.6 %

RNW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 116,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RNW shares. Mizuho began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.