Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 29th

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBAB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.