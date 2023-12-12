Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 29th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBAB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

