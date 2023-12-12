Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 193,846 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,184,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,846 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $899,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $174.87. The stock had a trading volume of 468,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,753. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

