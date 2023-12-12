Sylebra Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Sylebra Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,209 shares during the quarter. TaskUs comprises 0.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.25% of TaskUs worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TASK. Quarry LP raised its holdings in TaskUs by 947.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 24.2% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 33.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TaskUs stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 82,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,031. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.43.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on TaskUs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

