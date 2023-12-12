Ergo Price Tops $1.51 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $108.62 million and approximately $637,760.42 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,940,042 coins and its circulating supply is 71,939,910 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

