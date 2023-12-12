Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,116. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

