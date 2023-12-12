Sweat Economy (SWEAT) One Day Volume Hits $6.96 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $81.72 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,850,769,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,763,931,054 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

