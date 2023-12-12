Komodo Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $37.46 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00074483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00024924 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

