CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $42.62 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00017316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,196.32 or 1.00089760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011415 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003685 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0531123 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,892,245.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.