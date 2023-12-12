Scge Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.2% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,509,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $23,921,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.1% in the second quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

