Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,884 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 6.9% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $436,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $523.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

