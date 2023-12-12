700 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $476.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.