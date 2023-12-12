Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,157 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

